Look: Minnesota Football has so many oars in their tunnel to stadium

PJ Fleck’s mantra as a football coach is “Row the Boat.” That saying is so important to him and his program that he was able to make a deal with Western Michigan to bring the saying to Minnesota in 2017.

The boat symbolism is strong throughout Fleck’s program. He put oars on the team’s helmets.

Gophers ready to “Row The Boat,” will have oars on their helmets for the 2018 season. pic.twitter.com/XtTg8wvu3a — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 20, 2018

He has recruits’ names on oars.

All PJ Fleck/Minnesota recruits' names are listed on little oars. How cute pic.twitter.com/bPrsG4X9ML — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) February 1, 2017

And we learned on Thursday that the tunnel leading to the field at Huntington Bank Stadium is lined with oars. Take a look at this:

Staggering amount of oars pic.twitter.com/xzYymwhSgX — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 3, 2021

So what’s the deal with the oars lining the tunnel in the stadium? Minnesota’s website explains:

“The walls of the tunnel under the stadium are lined with oars bearing messages to athletes as they run from the locker room onto the football field. The tradition of community members donating oars started with an appeal from head coach P.J. Fleck, who wants the team to know that all of Minnesota is rowing the boat with them.”

That’s pretty cool.

Fleck and Minnesota have shown they are much more than just a funny mantra. Fleck is in his fifth season as Minnesota’s coach and is 26-19. That includes a 3-4 record during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, as well as an 11-2 finish in 2019.