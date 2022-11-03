Report: Nebraska strongly considering 2 former Big 12 coaches

Nebraska is still searching for a new head coach, and they reportedly are closely looking into a pair of former Big 12 coaches.

Football Scoop’s John Brice reported on Thursday about the Cornhuskers’ search. He says that the school has vetted multiple current and former head coaches. The report mentions former TCU coach Gary Patterson and former Baylor coach Matt Rhule as candidates for the job. Army coach Jeff Monken is also reportedly being considered.

The report says Nebraska also wants to encourage a new head coach to retain interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

Patterson, 62, was the head coach at TCU from 2000-2021. The two-time former AP Coach of the Year is currently a special assistant to Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

Rhule, 47, was fired this season as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. He previously coached Temple and Baylor. Rhule helped turn Baylor around after the Art Briles scandal and went 11-3 in his final season there before going to Carolina.

Monken, 55, has been the head coach at Army since 2014. He has gone 61-47 and is the program’s most successful head coach since Jim Young in the 1980s.

Nebraska is 3-5 and looking at its sixth straight losing season. The Huskers fired Scott Frost after he began the year 1-2.