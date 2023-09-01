Nebraska QB Jeff Sims had heartbreaking reaction to loss

Jeff Sims had a heartbreaking reaction to Nebraska’s 13-10 loss to Minnesota on Thursday night.

Sims went 11/19 for 114 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for 91 yards for the Cornhuskers. But the Georgia Tech transfer threw three costly interceptions, including one that set up the winning field goal for the Golden Gophers.

Nebraska had a 2nd-and-6 at the Minnesota 46 with just over a minute left in a tie game. Sims threw a pass that was intercepted by Tyler Nubin, who had two interceptions in the game.

Tyler Nubin interception!! His 2nd of the game, Jeff Sims 3rd INT, LFG Gophers!!!! Nubin will be Playing Sundays pic.twitter.com/sd4E84JxTu — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) September 1, 2023

After the interception, the Golden Gophers’ offense was able to move the ball 20 yards into field goal range. Dragan Kesich impressively made a 47-yard kick as time expired to give Minnesota the 13-10 win.

After Kesich made the kick, Minnesota rushed the field to celebrate. Everyone was happy except for Nebraska, and specifically Sims. FOX showed the quarterback’s reaction to the game-ending field goal. He was stunned.

That’s a rough way for the Huskers to go down, especially in their first game under new head coach Matt Rhule. Of course, everyone will be thinking that it’s a new coach, and the same old Nebraska losing close games.