Nick Saban has funny quote about Arkansas QB’s great play

Nick Saban had some serious — and funny — praise for Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson over one particular play during the Razorbacks’ loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Saban singled Jefferson out over one fourth quarter play in which Jefferson was about to be sacked, only to escape a tackle and complete a pass for a first down. Jefferson managed to do it after shrugging off Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold in an impressive display.

KJ Jefferson is a monster. pic.twitter.com/FiZmLelF5G — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) October 14, 2023

Saban certainly liked what he saw, referring to the play as “one of the most impressive plays I’ve ever seen a player make,” all while using a pretty great analogy for it.

“When a quarterback takes a major college football player and slings him off like a gnat on a cow’s ass…I mean that was one of the most impressive plays I’ve ever seen a player make.” @AlabamaFTBL head coach Nick Saban on @ArkRazorbacks QB KJ Jefferson pic.twitter.com/hH4Ciyhjvj — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) October 14, 2023

“That quarterback is a handful. When a quarterback can take a major college football player and sling him off like a gnat on a cow’s a–, I mean, that was one of the most impressive plays I’ve ever seen a player make,” Saban said.

Saban is known for his rather blunt and honest approach to coaching his own team. While he is always respectful of the opposition, it is uncommon for him to be that effusive in praising a rival player. Considering the play in question, it is understandable here.

Alabama held on for a 24-21 win over the Razorbacks, with Jefferson going 14/24 for 150 yards with two touchdown passes.