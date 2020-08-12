Ryan Day proposes starting college football season in January

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has been one of those outspoken about finding a way to play the college football season as soon as possible, and he has a new proposal to try to get a season in.

Day suggested launching an eight- or nine-game Big Ten schedule in January, which would allow NFL Draft prospects to play and conclude the year before the draft itself.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of back-and-forth here but … starting the first week of January would be the best week to go, an eight-week season,” Day said, via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. “That way, there is some separation between that season and the next season. We get some midyear guys to come in and possibly play a two-for-one, they’d get two seasons in in one calendar year, which, I think the recruits would be really excited about. That’s the focus right now.”

Day’s proposal is a creative one, but the two-for-one season he thinks recruits would like is precisely why his predecessor thinks such an idea is unworkable. Day is right that planning for the Big Ten’s next move must begin now, whether it’s something like this or a simple spring season.