Fans were suspicious after Oklahoma punter committed head-scratching blunder

Some fans felt the fix was in after a bizarre error from Oklahoma’s punter helped Alabama mount a first-half comeback Friday in their College Football Playoff matchup at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.

The Sooners led the Crimson Tide 17-7 with four and a half minutes left in the second quarter. Oklahoma decided to punt from their own 42 after John Mateer missed on a third-down deep ball to Xavier Robinson.

What appeared to start as a standard punt ended in disaster for the home team. Oklahoma punter Grayson Miller caught the snap, dropped the ball, but somehow forgot the kick part of the punt.

Oklahoma’s punter forgot to do one key aspect of being a punter:



Punting the football



pic.twitter.com/Vd1P0nWLVW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 20, 2025

Alabama defensive tackle Tim Keenan III gobbled up Miller’s second attempt as the Crimson Tide recovered possession at Oklahoma’s 30.

Miller’s glaring error raised some red flags among fans who felt like a top-end college punter should never commit such an egregious mistake.

Did the Oklahoma punter bet on Alabama? Because that was the most fake drop

I’ve ever seen — CFBBlueprint (@CFBBluePrint) December 20, 2025

Investigate Oklahomas punter you don't just drop the ball and forget to swing your leg #OklahomaSooners — JonJonesJohnson (@JonJonesJohnson) December 20, 2025

Oklahoma punter definitely has money on this game. — Austin Garrett🤙🏻 (@DoubleA2010) December 20, 2025

I know the Oklahoma punter has the Alabama money line I just can't prove it pic.twitter.com/zP8Z6q5Vsu — Irish Muse (@NdMuse) December 20, 2025

Alabama was unable to fully capitalize on the excellent field position Miller’s muffed punt gifted them. But the Crimson Tide did score a field goal to get them within 17-10 of the Sooners.

Alabama rode that momentum to tie the game at 17 after two quarters.