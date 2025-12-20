Larry Brown Sports

Fans were suspicious after Oklahoma punter committed head-scratching blunder

Oklahoma punter Grayson Miller botching a punt against Alabama

Some fans felt the fix was in after a bizarre error from Oklahoma’s punter helped Alabama mount a first-half comeback Friday in their College Football Playoff matchup at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.

The Sooners led the Crimson Tide 17-7 with four and a half minutes left in the second quarter. Oklahoma decided to punt from their own 42 after John Mateer missed on a third-down deep ball to Xavier Robinson.

What appeared to start as a standard punt ended in disaster for the home team. Oklahoma punter Grayson Miller caught the snap, dropped the ball, but somehow forgot the kick part of the punt.

Alabama defensive tackle Tim Keenan III gobbled up Miller’s second attempt as the Crimson Tide recovered possession at Oklahoma’s 30.

Miller’s glaring error raised some red flags among fans who felt like a top-end college punter should never commit such an egregious mistake.

Alabama was unable to fully capitalize on the excellent field position Miller’s muffed punt gifted them. But the Crimson Tide did score a field goal to get them within 17-10 of the Sooners.

Alabama rode that momentum to tie the game at 17 after two quarters.

