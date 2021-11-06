Ole Miss brutally taunted ex-coach Hugh Freeze in deleted tweets

Whoever runs the Ole Miss football Twitter account got a little carried away after Saturday’s win over Liberty.

The Rebels beat Liberty 27-14 on Saturday in a win that had some extra significance. Liberty is coached by Hugh Freeze, who coached Ole Miss from 2012 to 2016 before being forced out amid a slew of recruiting scandals.

There appeared to be some lingering hard feelings over those scandals.

First, the Ole Miss football account tweeted a message that mocked a message sent by Freeze in 2013. Freeze’s 2013 message addressed then-allegations of recruiting impropriety.

Ole Miss beats former head coach Hugh Freeze,who left the program in shambles, and once again petty college football twitter doesn’t disappoint. pic.twitter.com/3Q2pjGHnOG — Josh Schafer (@_JoshSchafer) November 6, 2021

Ole Miss’ social media team wasn’t done there.

Shortly afterward, the account tweeted the famous image of Freeze coaching from a hospital bed in 2019 after undergoing surgery.

Ole Miss social team ranks inside our CFP top 4 this week pic.twitter.com/WsyQcaLRTD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 6, 2021

Both tweets were deleted after receiving a mixed reception. Many enjoyed the taunting, arguing that Ole Miss had a right to hold a grudge after Freeze left the football program in shambles. Others felt that it was over the top, especially when considering Ole Miss administrators bore some culpability for the scandals that took place under the former coach.

Whatever the case, don’t expect Ole Miss’ current coach to have much sympathy considering what he dealt with on his return to a former employer.