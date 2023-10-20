Report: Opponents made 1 big change to combat Michigan sign stealing

The NCAA recently began investigating Michigan over an alleged sign-stealing scheme, but it sounds like the concerns about the Wolverines have existed within the Big Ten for quite some time.

ESPN reported on Thursday that Connor Stalions, a retired captain in the United States Marine Corps who works as a football analyst for the Wolverines, is at the center of the NCAA’s investigation. Stalions, who took on an official role with Michigan last year, is well known among other Big Ten programs.

One coach at a Big Ten school told Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports that Stalions “spearheads the operation.” The coach said he once told Stalions that people were aware of what Michigan was doing and that “it’s f—ed up.”

According to Dellenger, word of Michigan stealing signs has circulated so widely since last season that multiple Wolverines opponents switched to using wristbands in an attempt to counter it. Ohio State staff members were said to be aware of the tactic last season and had to “change things up” before playing Michigan.

The issue for the NCAA is not if, but how, Michigan might have stolen signals from opponents. One Big Ten school source told Dellenger that the Wolverines have used an “elaborate scheme” involving a combination of video footage and in-person recordings.

An NCAA rule that was implemented in 1994 prohibit teams from in-person scouting of opponents they will be facing that season. NCAA bylaws also prohibit the use of electronic equipment to decipher signals in any way and send information to coaches and/or players.

When his team played Michigan back in September, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said during a halftime interview that there was some “stuff going on” he was not happy about. Now, many are wondering if he was referring to the Wolverines stealing signs. You can see that video here.

Harbaugh, who was hired at Michigan in 2015, has denied having any knowledge of the program illegally stealing signals during his tenure.