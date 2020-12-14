Oregon replaces Washington to face USC in Pac-12 title game

Washington earned the right to face USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game this week with a record of 3-1, but the Huskies have been forced to give up their spot because of issues related to COVID-19.

The Pac-12 announced on Monday that Oregon will replace Washington in the championship game. The decision was made due to Washington not having enough scholarship players available for the 53-man roster or every position group. A number of players have been ruled ineligible due to positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing.

Washington was supposed to face Oregon on Saturday with the winner earning a spot in the Pac-12 title game, but the game was canceled and declared a no-contest due to Washington’s COVID-19 situation. That resulted in Washington earning a spot in the title game, but Washington will now represent the Pac-12 North.

With the Pac-12 playing such an abbreviated schedule this season, it was highly unlikely that any team would have received consideration for the College Football Playoff. Even if 5-0 USC defeats Oregon on Friday night, the Trojans won’t be a legitimate CFP contender.