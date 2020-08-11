Pac-12 cancels fall sports season, will try to play college football in spring

The Pac-12 has followed the Big Ten in announcing the cancellation of all fall sports in 2020.

As first reported by Brett McMurphy of Stadium, the Pac-12 will not play sports in fall, and an official announcement will be made Tuesday afternoon.

Pac-12 has canceled fall football season, source told @Stadium. “We’re done,” source said. Official announcement at 4:30 p.m. ET — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 11, 2020

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports added that like the Big Ten, the Pac-12 will attempt to play in the spring instead.

The writing was on the wall when the Big Ten publicly made its decision. Ultimately, the Pac-12 did not seem eager to be the first to make the decision, but had been trending this way for a while.

The college football world will be closely eyeing the ACC, Big 12, and SEC to see how they react to this news. For now, there is no indication that they are about to change their plans, but as we’ve seen in the last week, things can shift very quickly.