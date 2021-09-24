Paul Azinger hilariously trolled Florida State during Ryder Cup

Florida State’s football team is off to a horrendous start this season, and even the golf world has taken note. Paul Azinger showcased that during the opening round of the Ryder Cup on Friday.

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, two Florida State alumni, were paired together for morning foursomes on Friday. When they finished off Europe’s Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick with a 2-and-1 victory, Azinger couldn’t resist taking a shot at the Seminoles.

Paul Azinger with the line of the Ryder Cup so far…Koepka and Berger win match and he says "First win of the year for Florida State!" Amazing — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) September 24, 2021

Of course, Azinger also went to Florida State. That’s why the Seminoles will likely let him get away with that zinger (pun intended).

Azinger is known for speaking his mind, which we saw when he was critical of Brooks Koepka leading up to the Ryder Cup. His quip on Friday was all in good fun.

Florida State is off to a 0-3 start for the first time since 1976, which was Bobby Bowden’s first year as head coach of the program.