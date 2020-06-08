Penn State pulled a Michael Jordan in announcing return of student-athletes to campus

Penn State’s student-athletes were permitted to return to campus on Monday, and the school made sure everyone knew about it, too.

The Nittany Lions football account tweeted a simple statement that emulated Michael Jordan’s announcement that he was returning to the Chicago Bulls in 1995.

If you’re going to make an announcement like this, you might as well make it good. Penn State has certainly done that.

If nothing else, this is a sign of normalcy for Penn State and its athletes. Now they can begin to get back to work and prepare for whatever season is ahead. Just keep social distancing and don’t give James Franklin any Gatorade baths.