Awkward photo from Florida State-Georgia Tech game goes viral

An awkward photo from Saturday’s Florida State-Georgia Tech game went viral.

Florida State beat the Yellow Jackets 41-16 as Jordan Travis passed for 396 yards and 3 touchdowns. Lawrance Toafili had a big game as well. He posted 70 rushing yards and a touchdown, as well as 84 receiving yards and a TD.

Toafili scored FSU’s first points of the game on a 7-yard touchdown run. KJ Wallace dove to make the tackle, and ended up sniffing crotch.

Love this sport man. pic.twitter.com/3ly0j3qJKt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 29, 2022

What a photo. That should only be happening on the Pac-12 After Dark.

Imagine not only not stopping the touchdown, but also ending up in that position. That stinks.