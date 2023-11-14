Police reveal who stole Colorado players’ jewelry from Rose Bowl locker room

Several Colorado players had valuable items stolen from them out of the locker room during their October 28 game against UCLA, and police say the parties responsible were high schoolers.

Last Wednesday, a report on “The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty” claimed two high school players from Beaumont High School in Beaumont, Calif., were arrested after police learned that they had stolen items from the Rose Bowl locker room during the Colorado-UCLA game. On Sunday, Pasadena public information officer Lisa Derderian confirmed that the thefts were linked to high school students who attended the game.

Pasadena Police say four juveniles from Beaumont High were the target of searches that turned up thousands of dollars in jewelry and other items that the Colorado players had reported stolen. Initial reports claimed the alleged thieves were on a recruiting visit to UCLA, but UCLA spokesperson Liza David told Steve Henson of the Los Angeles Times that none of the players were on an official NCAA visit.

It is unclear how the four students gained locker room access or if they are all football players at Beaumont High.

Word of the thefts first surfaced the day after Colorado’s 28-16 loss. Deion Sanders Jr., a wide receiver for the Buffaloes who also creates social media content for the team, shared a YouTube video in which multiple Colorado players said their jewelry was stolen out of the Rose Bowl locker room during the game.

UCLA immediately filed a report with the Pasadena Police department, which announced less than a week later that suspects had been identified.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders had a big request for the Rose Bowl following the incident, but it sounds like there will be no need to fulfill that.