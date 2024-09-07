Quinn Ewers shouts out his former team after beating Michigan

The Texas Longhorns posted a convincing win at Michigan on Saturday, and the victory may have had a bit of added significance for their quarterback.

Quinn Ewers spent a year at Ohio State before moving to Texas, and the significance of the Longhorns’ victory at Michigan was not lost on him. He had a bit of a laugh after the game over how he made Buckeyes fans quite happy by beating their biggest rival in a blowout.

Quinn Ewers says he was happy to also help out the Buckeyes today. pic.twitter.com/GrBe2QW5tf — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) September 7, 2024

“I understand the rivalry that Ohio State has with Michigan. To kind of carry that along through the week, I understand how it goes,” Ewers said. “It’s definitely cool coming back here, because the last time I was here, it didn’t end up going to which team I was on.”

Ewers is alluding to his final regular season game with Ohio State in 2021, where he was a backup quarterback for the Ohio State team that lost 42-27 at Michigan. That Wolverines victory snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Buckeyes.

While the Texas quarterback only spent a year at Ohio State, it was pretty clear that the game against Michigan was circled on his calendar. He threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-12 win, and he wasn’t even bothered by some dirty play against him, either.

