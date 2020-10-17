Video: Tennessee WR Ramel Keyton takes a shot at Kentucky player’s groin

The Tennessee Volunteers had a very difficult day Saturday, and frustrations seemed to boil over a bit for at least one player.

Late in the third quarter with Tennessee trailing Kentucky 27-7, Volunteers wide receiver Ramel Keyton caught a pass for a loss of three yards. While on the ground, he blatantly kicked Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver in the groin for no apparent reason.

Oh Vols, not like this… pic.twitter.com/7zfzmlD9OG — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 17, 2020

Keyton received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, but he was not ejected. That’s a bit of a surprise, considering the kick was as blatant and obviously intentional as it gets. Normally these sorts of things are just incidental.

The Volunteers ended up losing 34-7, with much of the damage coming on consecutive pick-sixes in the second quarter. By the time Keyton took his cheap shot, the game was essentially over, and the frustration was clearly boiling over.