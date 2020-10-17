 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 17, 2020

Video: Tennessee WR Ramel Keyton takes a shot at Kentucky player’s groin

October 17, 2020
by Grey Papke

Ramel Keyton groin kick

The Tennessee Volunteers had a very difficult day Saturday, and frustrations seemed to boil over a bit for at least one player.

Late in the third quarter with Tennessee trailing Kentucky 27-7, Volunteers wide receiver Ramel Keyton caught a pass for a loss of three yards. While on the ground, he blatantly kicked Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver in the groin for no apparent reason.

Keyton received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, but he was not ejected. That’s a bit of a surprise, considering the kick was as blatant and obviously intentional as it gets. Normally these sorts of things are just incidental.

The Volunteers ended up losing 34-7, with much of the damage coming on consecutive pick-sixes in the second quarter. By the time Keyton took his cheap shot, the game was essentially over, and the frustration was clearly boiling over.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus