Ray Lewis warned Desmond Howard about his ‘College GameDay’ pick

One of the most-discussed parts of ESPN’s “College GameDay” is the weekly picks segment, when the show’s analysts make their selections for the week’s biggest games. That duty was a bit more stressful than usual this week for Desmond Howard.

Miami’s game against Clemson was one of the matchups the GameDay crew was tasked with picking on Saturday. When his turn came, Howard revealed that he had received a text from Miami alum Ray Lewis, who had a stark warning.

Ray Lewis threatening Desmond Howard on national TV. His face is legit terrifiedpic.twitter.com/zlAtVYE3e6 — generally chill. (@justokaypenguin) October 10, 2020

Howard put aside his apparent fear of Lewis and picked Clemson anyway, for what it’s worth.

It’s a reminder that College GameDay can actually be a pretty hazardous job. That’s especially true if you’re Lee Corso.