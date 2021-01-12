Rich Rodriguez hired by Louisiana-Monroe as offensive coordinator

Rich Rodriguez is returning to college football.

Louisiana-Monroe announced on Tuesday that they have hired Rodriguez as their offensive coordinator. In addition, his son Rhett is transferring to the school. Rhett will have two years left of eligibility.

Rhett was at the University of Arizona from 2017-2020 and saw some playing time in 2018, going 43/83 for 516 yards and three touchdowns.

Rich was fired by Arizona after the 2017 season. He coached at Ole Miss in 2019 but was not brought back by Lane Kiffin. This will be his second job since the Arizona firing.