Ryan Day sends awesome message of support for Justin Fields

Ryan Day sent an awesome message of support for Justin Fields on Twitter Monday.

The Ohio State head coach expressed how proud he was of Fields and said he was honored to coach the quarterback.

I could not be more proud of Justin Fields and I support his efforts. He loves Ohio State. He loves his teammates. We ask our players to be leaders and he’s leading. I’m honored to coach him and this team. #FIGHT. — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) August 17, 2020

Fields, who is entering his second year as a starting quarterback at Ohio State, launched an online movement over the weekend to try and get the Big Ten to change its mind about canceling the fall football season. As of the publishing time of this article, over 260,000 fans had signed the petition, which drew it close to its goal of 300,000 signatures.

Despite Fields’ efforts, the Big Ten is unlikely to change its mind on playing this fall. That means Fields will likely have to decide whether he wants to play college football next year or aim to play in the NFL instead. A Heisman Trophy finalist after his season last year for the Buckeyes, Fields has “unfinished business” at Ohio State.