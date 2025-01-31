Ryan Day has intriguing comment about coaching in the NFL

Ohio State coach Ryan Day sparked some rumors in a recent podcast appearance when discussing the possibility of coaching in the NFL.

In an appearance on “The Steam Room” podcast, Day was asked about rumors linking him to NFL head coaching jobs. The Ohio State coach did not shut the door on eventually making the move, though he did say he has more to achieve with the Buckeyes.

“I would never want to say I would never consider it. because you just don’t know how things can change,” Day said (roughly 17:24 into the video). “I was in the NFL for two years and had a great experience there, and it’s a great league. But right now, the impact that we can make on young people is, to me, more impactful in college. That’s why I got into this game, is to do that, and that’s what I want to do.

“Woody Hayes is the last one to win multiple national championships at Ohio State. That’s something I’ve now kind of set for myself, to be the next head coach to win multiple national championships at Ohio State.”

It was not that long ago that Day looked to be on shaky ground at Ohio State, but that has turned around after he delivered a national title. In the past, he has given similar statements about potential NFL interest, but the fact that he has repeatedly refused to completely rule it out might indicate where his long-term thinking lies.

Day was a quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 and filled the same role with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, both under Chip Kelly. His NFL experience is limited, but he does have some to draw on.