Sam Hartman congratulated by Notre Dame legend after beating USC

Notre Dame delivered a beatdown of rival USC on Saturday in South Bend, and one Fighting Irish legend was there to witness and congratulate the current players on the win.

Transfer quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 126 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Fighting Irish’s victory. The Notre Dame defense intercepted Caleb Williams three times and really showed up.

After the game, NBC’s cameras showed Hartman receiving a congratulatory hug from Joe Montana outside the Notre Dame locker room.

Sam Hartman 🤝 Joe Montana pic.twitter.com/DDe8mJpHDP — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 15, 2023

The 67-year-old Montana played at Notre Dame from 1974-1978. He was later drafted by the San Francisco 49ers and led the team to four Super Bowl wins.

Though Notre Dame is an independent in football, they have long had a rivalry with USC, so winning a game like this at home against their big rival is a huge deal. Seeing a past quarterback like Montana congratulate the current quarterback shows just how big of a deal the win is.