SEC commissioner had great reason for not wearing tie to media day

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey had a great reason for not wearing a necktie to SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on Monday.

The SEC opened up its annual promotional event, which is being held in Nashville this year. Sankey began with a tribute to the late Mike Leach. Not only did Sankey say some words about the late Mississippi State head coach, but the commissioner also made a specific wardrobe choice with the coach in mind.

Sankey said that he declined to wear a tie in tribute to Leach, who had pointed out the uselessness of the accessory during a conversation between the men last year.

“Last year in Atlanta, one of my backstage discussions with Mike Leach focused on the uselessness of neckties that concluded with the rhetorical question of why powdered wigs went away but neck ties remain. To honor Mike, I am without a tie today,” Sankey said.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey goes without a tie, honoring Mike Leach to kick off SEC Media Days. #SECMD23pic.twitter.com/vQqWoRrGAT — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 17, 2023

That is genuinely a great reason for not wearing a tie.

Are ties necessary? Probably not, but they look nice and stylish. Leach had even worn one to the media days event in 2021 but not 2022.

“We’re going to miss Mike,” Sankey concluded. “But he’s not going to be forgotten.”

No, he most certainly will not be. How could anyone forget the Pirate? We’ll just miss not being able to hear his take on wacky things in the world or in college football.