SEC commissioner has blunt response to question about ‘Horns Down’ gesture

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey met with the media on Monday to officially welcome Texas and Oklahoma into the conference, but he was not quite ready to answer the tough questions.

Sankey was asked by a reporter if the SEC plans to penalize players for mocking Texas by using the “Horns Down” gesture. The commissioner said he had no interest in getting into any of that with so much time to go until the start of the 2024 season.

“I won’t be answering questions about football penalties on July 1st,” Sankey said.

Hook ’em Horns is a chant and hand signal for the Texas Longhorns. Those looking to mock the school and its fans often do so by reversing the hand signal and pointing their fingers down for a “Horns Down” gesture. You can see one prominent recent example here.

The Big 12, which is the conference Texas used to be a part of, decided to crack down on the Horns Down gesture a few years ago. Many have wondered if the SEC will do the same, though it seems like they already have a policy in place that covers the taunt.