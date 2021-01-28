Senior Bowl buses carrying players got in collision on way to practice

Some of the best football players from across the country are getting ready to showcase their skills in the Senior Bowl this weekend, and they had some unexpected excitement on Thursday morning.

Two buses that were transporting players to practice at the Senior Bowl in Alabama collided with one another. Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that there were no injuries and practice was not delayed.

One bus taking players to @seniorbowl practice this morning rear ended another bus taking players to Senior Bowl practice. But as @JimNagy_SB, executive director of the Senior Bowl, texted: "Everyone is good. No one injured. Buses almost to stadium and no delay in practice." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021

Believe it or not, this is not the first time one team bus has rear-ended another. We saw it happen with the Texas State football team a few years back, and some people were sent to the hospital. Fortunately there were no injuries at the Senior Bowl.