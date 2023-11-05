Shedeur Sanders criticized reporter over 1 postgame question

Shedeur Sanders was unhappy with a question a reporter asked him following Colorado’s loss to Oregon State on Saturday.

Following his team’s 26-19 home loss, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders confirmed that he implemented some significant changes for the Buffaloes’ coaching staff leasing up to the Oregon State game. Analyst Pat Shurmur was named co-offensive coordinator and took over primary playcalling duties from Sean Lewis, who was demoted to co-offensive coordinator. Sanders said the offense just “needed a change.”

The adjustments did not seem to help on Saturday. Colorado had 3 points and 78 total yards through three quarters before scoring two touchdowns late in the game.

Shedeur Sanders was asked in his postgame press conference if he has a preference for which coach calls plays going forward. The quarterback felt the reporter who posed the question was fishing for a negative headline

“You’re just asking me just a setup question at that point,” Sanders said. “You just want a headline question. I’m not even gonna answer that, honestly. I can’t even answer that.”

"You're just asking me just a setup question… You just want just a headline question. I'm not even gonna answer that." Shedeur Sanders didn't want to answer a reporter's question about play callers after the loss ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Dy6OyGbUcI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2023

Shedeur is not wrong. Though the reporter was doing his job, he was definitely looking for a juicy quote and/or headline. There was little chance Sanders was going to come out publicly and say whether he wants Lewis or Shurmur to call plays.

Colorado had a dream start to the Coach Prime era with an upset win over TCU, a blowout over Colorado, and an overtime victory against Colorado State. Not much has gone right since, with the Buffaloes having lost three in a row and five of their last six.

Deion has been very vocal about the problems Colorado has had, but the struggles continue. Shedeur can expect plenty more difficult questions if the Buffaloes do not find a way to turn things around.