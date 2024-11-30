Sherrone Moore taunted Ohio State fans after upset win

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore let Ohio State fans have it after leading his team to a shocking 13-10 win over the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh.

FOX cameras caught Moore turning around and waving to Buckeyes fans immediately after Ohio State was stopped on fourth down in their last-ditch comeback attempt. Moore even took off his headset and walked toward the stands a bit to really double down on his taunting.

Moore was not done there. According to Austin Meek of The Athletic, the Michigan coach was even yelling “we own you” in the direction of Buckeye fans.

Moore certainly earned the right to gloat. The Wolverines were huge underdogs against a playoff-bound Ohio State team, and took advantage of a host of Buckeye mistakes to pull off the huge road upset. It also marks the Wolverines’ fourth consecutive victory in their most important rivalry game.

One could argue that Michigan got a bit too disrespectful in the aftermath of Saturday’s win, but Moore certainly has the right to get the last laugh here. He is 2-0 against Ohio State if you count his victory last year while coaching for the suspended Jim Harbaugh, and despite some tough sledding this season, he got his team to a bowl game with a 7-5 record and a rivalry win.