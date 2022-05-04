PFF has big expectations for 1 SEC QB

The SEC is loaded with talent, including several top players at the quarterback position. They have the reigning Heisman Trophy winner (Alabama’s Bryce Young) and the reigning national champion quarterback (Georgia’s Stetson Bennett).

But one quarterback has caught the eye of some stats gurus.

Pro Football Focus wrote an article on 2023 NFL Draft quarterback prospects. Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud were the top two quarterbacks mentioned. But then in the bounce back section, Anthony Treash touted Spencer Rattler.

Treash noted that the former Oklahoma quarterback struggled on deep throws in 2021 but succeeded with nearly everything else. Rattler particularly stood out on throws outside the pocket.

Best grade outside the pocket in the @PFF_College era (since 2014) 1. Spencer Rattler (2020) – 95.0

2. Baker Mayfield (2016) – 92.8

3. Quinton Flowers (2015) – 92.0 Rattler's arm talent is special. Also, these 3 throws are great examples why you shouldn't trust the box score ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fxnJ8HgKo0 — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) October 29, 2020

Rattler has transferred to South Carolina from Oklahoma. The Gamecocks went 7-6 in their first season under Shane Beamer and won their bowl game against North Carolina.

Rattler played 23 games over three seasons for the Sooners. He passed for 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, though he was benched for Caleb Williams last season, prompting his transfer. Will he take a step forward in 2022? If so, South Carolina will be set for a nice season.