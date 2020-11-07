Stetson Bennett replaced at quarterback following shoulder injury

Stetson Bennett IV was replaced at quarterback by D’Wan Mathis late in the first quarter of Georgia’s game against Florida in Jacksonville on Saturday due to his shoulder.

Bennett appeared to hurt his shoulder on a hit by Florida DB Rashad Torrence. After his touchdown pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint to make it 14-0 in the first quarter, Bennett was seen grabbing at his shoulder.

Stetson Bennett was grabbing at his shoulder and replaced by D'Wan Mathis, though he returned in the second quarter pic.twitter.com/Z59FD2uShW — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) November 7, 2020

Bennett was later being looked at on the sideline and was taken into the locker room for further examination.

Mathis entered the game for a possession but Bennett returned in the second quarter.

Georgia also has USC transfer J.T. Daniels at quarterback, but they have remained steadfast in the belief that Bennett is the better QB.

Bennett aired a bomb in the second quarter upon returning to the game, showing that his shoulder was not a huge issue. Bennett entered the game with 1,089 passing yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.