Stetson Bennett admits he was scared of 1 thing last season

Stetson Bennett went from being a walk-on at Georgia to the team’s starting quarterback who has taken them to consecutive national championship games. He’s a tough and fearless guy, but Bennett admits there was one thing last season that scared him.

Bennett sat down with SEC Network’s Tim Tebow for an interview that aired ahead of the CFP National Championship Game on Monday. During the interview, Tebow mentioned that it bothered him that his Florida Gators were never able to win back-to-back national championships, which is something Bennett is looking to do.

In his response, Bennett mentioned that last season, he was scared half the time.

“Last year I was scared I was going to get benched half the time,” Bennett admitted. “I think that helped me push through and work really hard. But now I know that’s what we have to do, otherwise we’re going to lose.”

Bennett split time with J.T. Daniels, who saw action in five games and passed for 722 yards and 7 touchdowns. Bennett became the starter after Daniels got hurt and remained the starter. He successfully navigated the team through the College Football Playoff, throwing for 5 touchdowns and no interceptions in wins over Michigan and Alabama.

Daniels transferred to West Virginia after the season. He has since transferred to Rice and will be with his fourth college. Bennett meanwhile is trying to win a second national championship and no longer has to worry about being benched.