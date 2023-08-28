Steve Sarkisian responds to jab from Big 12 commissioner

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was not entirely pleased with some recent comments made by Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark.

While addressing Texas Tech fans at a luncheon, Yormark garnered some attention by calling on Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire to “take care of business” when they face the Longhorns on Nov. 24. The favoritism stems from the fact that Texas, along with Oklahoma, will be leaving for the SEC next year.

Sarkisian was unsurprisingly not a big fan of the commentary. He noted Monday that Yormark had sent out a letter about sportsmanship the day before giving the speech, suggesting that the commissioner was being a bit of a hypocrite.

“You know I got a letter from the commissioner about sportsmanship the day before that speech,” Sarkisian said, via Caleb Yum of the Austin American-Statesman. “So I’m trying to figure out what are we promoting to our student athletes and then to go say those type of things. So I’m not guessing that he’s going to be having his Thanksgiving dinner with us the night before that game.”

Like everyone else, Sarkisian is well aware that there is plenty of animosity toward Texas in the Big 12 stemming from their upcoming move. The school has even turned it into a rallying cry. He may not like that Yormark is so openly rooting against a school that is still formally a member of the conference, but he also does not seem surprised.

