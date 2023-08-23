Texas AD shares football team’s 3-word motto for this season

The Texas Longhorns are not shying away from the competition this year.

Texas will be spending its last year in the Big 12 before joining the SEC in 2024. Ahead of their final football season in the conference, athletic director Chris Del Conte says they are “embracing the hate.”

Del Conte conducted an interview with Orangebloods.com’s Anwar Richardson on Wednesday and discussed the team’s upcoming move.

“We know we have to embrace the hate this year,” Del Conte said. “Everyone in the Big 12 is mad at us. They think we broke up the Big 12. They think that we broke up the Pac-12 because we left. We left for what is right for the University of Texas.”

Texas AD Chris Del Conte told me this morning his message to the program and this years’s mantra is “Embrace The Hate” because they know people are mad at them for leaving the Big 12 Here’s the full interview:https://t.co/APJhasLwCZ pic.twitter.com/DNVma1TcEl — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) August 23, 2023

Del Conte said they got T-shirts made with the “embrace the hate” motto. He also called the final year in the Big 12 the “farewell tour.”

The Longhorns have their eye on winning as many conference championships in athletics this year before heading to the SEC. Their football team is favored to win the conference, but they have to produce winning results on the field to make that happen. The football team last won the Big 12 in 2009.

Texas fans! Steve Sarkisian is the new head coach of the Longhorns and promising a high-octane offense. Show some support for the squad with this great All Gas No Brakes shirt. It makes a perfect gift for yourself or a friend. You can buy it here: