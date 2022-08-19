Steve Sarkisian names starting QB for Texas

Steve Sarkisian hinted on Thursday that he had already decided on a starting quarterback for Texas, and the coach has now made the news official.

Sarkisian told reporters on Friday that Quinn Ewers will start for the Longhorns in their season opener against UL-Monroe on Sept. 3.

Ewers beat out redshirt sophomore Hudson Card for the starting job. Card passed for for 590 yards, 5 touchdowns and an interception last season.

Ewers enrolled at Ohio State last year but quickly transferred away from the school and chose Texas. He is a highly-touted prospect. Sarkisian indicated earlier this week that the battle between the two quarterbacks was very close.

Texas went 5-7 in Sarkisian’s first year as head coach last year. The coach is hoping Ewers can help lead a big turnaround this season.