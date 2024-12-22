 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing after Tennessee’s big loss

December 21, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
SECTennessee Football
A Tennessee Volunteers helmet

Nov 11, 2017; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of the Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Tennessee on Saturday did little to quiet the SEC’s hoard of critics.

Tennessee got rocked by Ohio State in their College Football Playoff first-round matchup at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The beatdown happened in front of a crowd surprisingly filled with orange-clad Volunteers fans.

The visitors got buried in a 21-0 hole after just one quarter of play. The Volunteers battled back to cut the deficit to 21-10 at halftime and had possession to start the third quarter. But Tennessee was outscored 21-7 the rest of the way to lose their playoff contest 42-17.

The result had several fans and media members alike piling on the SEC for Tennessee’s poor showing in the playoff.

Others directly compared the SEC to the Big Ten, touting the latter as the stronger conference.

There was some chatter last month after SEC squads such as Alabama and Ole Miss were left out of the 12-team playoff.

When No. 11 SMU and No. 10 Indiana both got clobbered in their CFP first-round games against No. 6 Penn State and No. 7 Notre Dame respectively, some claimed it was a sign that some of the SEC’s snubbed teams may have been more deserving.

Tennessee’s loss did not help that argument one bit.

