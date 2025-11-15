Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Policeman had confrontation with South Carolina players

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Texas policeman and South Carolina players

A Texas state trooper on duty during Saturday’s South Carolina-Texas A&M game was pulled from duty after seemingly getting into it with some Gamecocks players.

South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor scored an 80-yard touchdown just before halftime of Saturday’s game at Kyle Field in College Station, Tex. Harbor celebrated by going up the tunnel.

As Harbor and several teammates were returning to the field, they bumped into a police officer working the game. The policeman then turned and pointed threateningly at Harbor, even though the South Carolina players seemingly did nothing wrong.

The Texas A&M police released a statement stating they were aware of the incident, and the trooper had been “relieved of his game day assignment.” The Texas Department of Public Safety also said it would investigate the incident.

Harbor’s touchdown put South Carolina up 27-3 and left them seemingly poised for a major upset. The Aggies stormed back in the second half with 28 unanswered points, however, and wound up winning 31-30 to remain unbeaten.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App