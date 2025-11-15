Policeman had confrontation with South Carolina players

A Texas state trooper on duty during Saturday’s South Carolina-Texas A&M game was pulled from duty after seemingly getting into it with some Gamecocks players.

South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor scored an 80-yard touchdown just before halftime of Saturday’s game at Kyle Field in College Station, Tex. Harbor celebrated by going up the tunnel.

As Harbor and several teammates were returning to the field, they bumped into a police officer working the game. The policeman then turned and pointed threateningly at Harbor, even though the South Carolina players seemingly did nothing wrong.

Big "I'm charging you with assault" energy from this trooper pic.twitter.com/JTsemQlHW7 — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) November 15, 2025

The Texas A&M police released a statement stating they were aware of the incident, and the trooper had been “relieved of his game day assignment.” The Texas Department of Public Safety also said it would investigate the incident.

We are aware of the incident in the NE tunnel involving a DPS trooper. He has been relieved of his game day assignment. — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) November 15, 2025

Harbor’s touchdown put South Carolina up 27-3 and left them seemingly poised for a major upset. The Aggies stormed back in the second half with 28 unanswered points, however, and wound up winning 31-30 to remain unbeaten.