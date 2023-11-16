Texas A&M reportedly reached out to 1 NFL head coach

Texas A&M is casting a wide net in their search for a new head coach, and they have reportedly reached out to at least one NFL head coach already.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported on Tuesday that Texas A&M initiated “backchannel communications” with Dan Campbell. The Detroit Lions head coach made it clear that he is not interested in the job.

Campbell played tight end at Texas A&M from 1995-1998. He was a standout player for the Aggies, which led to him being taken by the New York Giants in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft. Given the success he has had with the Lions, it is hardly a surprise that Texas A&M would at least check in with Campbell.

A recent report claimed Campbell would be a dream candidate for Texas A&M, but the Aggies understand that the timing could not be worse.

Campbell’s Lions are 7-2 and coming off another huge win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Detroit is one of the best teams in football and a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Campbell was hired by the Lions in 2021. The team went 3-13-1 that season. They then fell just barely short of reaching the playoffs with a 9-8 season last year. Campbell has taken a tormented franchise that has not won a postseason game since 1991 and given their fans hope.

For now, Lions fans do not have to be concerned about losing their coach and the incredible quotes he delivers.