Texas A&M captain fires cocky message directed at Miami star

Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III gave Miami star edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr some bulletin board material ahead of their clash in the College Football Playoff.

No. 7 Texas A&M got matched up with No. 10 Miami in the first round of the 2025 College Football Playoff. While speaking to reporters on Monday, Zuhn was asked about the Aggies’ plan to stop the Hurricanes’ elite defensive lineman.

The Texas A&M team captain admitted that he has “hasn’t had the time” to watch Bain’s game tape just yet, given that the CFP bracket was just recently announced. He then followed up with a message that probably won’t sit well with Bain.

“I don’t think he’ll be a threat that we’ll need to worry about too much,” Zuhn answered.

“We have great players. We’ve got a great offensive line. So, we’ll be able to handle him.”

One can only imagine how many times the clip above has been sent to Bain by friends and Miami supporters since it spread on social media. Zuhn’s words are sure to rile the star pass rusher up ahead of the Hurricanes’ Dec. 20 game against the Aggies.

Bain is widely regarded as one of the best edge rushers in the country, with NFL mock drafts projecting him to be a top-10 pick in next year’s draft. While Zuhn is also on the NFL radar, it remains to be seen how wise his dismissive take on Bain is going to look like in a couple of weeks time.