Texas fans booed Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark so hard

Texas fans have the memory of an elephant; they don’t forget things easily. Just ask Brett Yormark.

The Longhorns trounced Oklahoma State 49-21 in the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday. The victory meant the Longhorns captured the Big 12 title in their final year in the conference; they are moving to the SEC next season.

In August, Yormark, who is the new Big 12 commissioner, told some Texas Tech fans that he would be rooting against the Longhorns when the two teams met.

Texas dominated Texas Tech 57-7 last week, and Texas trolled Yormark afterwards.

The fans kept the pressure on Yormark Saturday.

When the commissioner stepped onto the stage to congratulate Texas and proclaim them as the conference champions, he was booed heavily by the Longhorns fans in attendance.

Texas fans booing Brett Yormark hahahahaha pic.twitter.com/zOFzY8JvRJ — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) December 2, 2023

Texas fans also booed Yormark upon seeing him before the game.

#Big12 commissioner Brett Yormark greeted by #Longhorns’ fans before Big 12 title game. pic.twitter.com/mCBbPGDY9I — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) December 2, 2023

Rivalries make sports better. And if Texas fans are getting enjoyment from booing and trolling Yormark, it makes things much more fun. It’s hard to say that Yormark didn’t deserve it.