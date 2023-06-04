Texas lands commitment from potential Arch Manning successor

The Texas Longhorns on Saturday landed a commitment from a player who could become Arch Manning’s successor.

KJ Lacey, a 4-star quarterback recruit for the class of 2025, announced via Twitter that he has committed to the Longhorns. He is their first commit for 2025.

Lacey is from Saraland, Alabama and will play his junior season of high school in the fall. He chose Texas over in-state schools Alabama and Auburn, as well as several other contenders, like Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

One of Lacey’s high school teammates is wide receiver Ryan Williams. Williams is a 5-star recruit for 2025 and he has committed to Alabama.

Williams responded via Instagram to Lacey’s announcement, asking “That’s where WE goin [sic] QB1?” along with a Hook ’em Horns emoji.

The No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the 2025 class, 5-Star Ryan Williams, and teammate of new Texas 4-Star QB commit KJ Lacey posted this on his Instagram story today. pic.twitter.com/GJoVs0Rgad — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) June 3, 2023

The response made some wonder whether the Longhorns now have a chance to flip Williams away from his Alabama commitment.

Texas currently has an ongoing quarterback competition between Quinn Ewers and Manning. Manning could redshirt this season and then have four years of eligibility left. That means Lacey will either have to outplay Manning and any other quarterbacks Texas brings in, or he will have to be patient to get his shot.