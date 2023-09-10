Tommy Rees goes viral for his reaction on phone during Alabama loss

Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees did not look like he was having any fun during his team’s 34-24 loss to Texas on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide offense looked potent last week during Rees’ Alabama coaching debut against Middle Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The home team put up 56 points and scored two touchdowns in each quarter during the 49-point victory.

The same Alabama offense playing in the same venue couldn’t even muster a single touchdown in the first half against Texas. The Crimson Tide needed nearly 45 minutes to reach the end zone for the first time. It took a 49-yard bomb from quarterback Jalen Milroe in the closing seconds of the third quarter to end the drought.

Rees looked to be in dire straits when he was shown on the ESPN broadcast on the phone with Milroe during the contest.

Tommy Rees looks a little bit stressed. pic.twitter.com/UtmyCjKMvl — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 10, 2023

It’s not the first time Rees has had a viral reaction while watching his offense struggle. Rees spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator for his alma mater Notre Dame before being tabbed as Bill O’Brien’s replacement.

Alabama did regain the lead entering the fourth quarter thanks to Milroe’s first TD pass. However, a costly interception from Milroe just a minute into the fourth allowed Texas to cruise to victory. It’s no wonder the Alabama supporters were seen heading for the exits before the game even ended.