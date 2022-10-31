Tony Romo says 1 college coach is drawing interest from NFL teams

Tony Romo says there is one college football coach who is already receiving interest from NFL teams.

Romo was calling Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. During the fourth quarter of the 1-sided game, Romo began talking with Jim Nantz about the success the Tennessee Vols are having.

“Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel … he’ll be on the radar for every NFL team after this year,” Romo said.

Nantz noted that Romo must have had some special information to share that nugget.

Tony Romo thinks NFL teams will go after Josh Heupel this off-season pic.twitter.com/Ll34joTBwl — zach ragan (@zachTNT) October 30, 2022

Heupel went 28-8 over three seasons at UCF before leaving for Tennessee. After going 7-6 last season, Heupel has the Vols at 8-0 this season. They knocked off Alabama, and they have wins over Pitt, Florida and LSU.

If Tennessee manages to defeat Georgia next weekend, Vols fans are going to go nuts. And so will NFL owners in the market for a new head coach.

H/T Barstool Sports