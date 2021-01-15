 Skip to main content
#pounditThursday, January 14, 2021

Top Clemson WR Justyn Ross will return to school next season

January 14, 2021
by Larry Brown

Clemson got some big news for next season.

Top wide receiver Justyn Ross announced on Thursday that he will return to the Tigers for next season. He made the announcement in a video shared on social media.

Ross has been a monster in the two seasons he has played for Clemson. As a freshman in 2018, he had 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2019, Ross had 66 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ross did not play this season after undergoing neck surgery in June. He is working his way back, and as of August, he was targeting a return for spring practice.

