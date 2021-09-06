UCLA fan reveals what prompted Ed Orgeron trash talk before LSU game

The UCLA fan in the “sissy blue shirt” who riled up LSU coach Ed Orgeron is explaining what exactly happened to prompt Orgeron’s response.

David Witzling is the UCLA fan who Orgeron talked back to ahead of Saturday’s game between the Bruins and Tigers at the Rose Bowl. Video of Orgeron’s comments went viral online before the game, which ultimately ended in a 38-27 UCLA win.

Witzling told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times on Sunday that he interpreted Orgeron’s words as a shot at the entire UCLA fandom, since the shirt Witzling was wearing was actually black. Witzling also shared video shot by his wife Ana of the exchange, showing what got Orgeron so fired up.

The video shows Witzling referencing comments Orgeron had made as the interim coach of USC in 2013. At that time, Orgeron said the Trojans were going to “let those little boys from across town into our stadium and we’re gonna lock the gates” ahead of the rivalry game against UCLA. The Bruins won that game 35-14, and Orgeron was eliminated as a candidate for the permanent job two days later.

“Coach Orgeron, how are you doing?” Witzling told Orgeron on Saturday. “We’re going to lock those gates and we’re going to beat you down. Remember ‘SC?”

Witzling laughed off the exchange as Orgeron walked away, and told Bolch that he had just been having fun and interpreted Orgeron’s response as a signal that he’d gotten under the LSU coach’s skin.

“He uses his own slang and he’s original to Louisiana, so he speaks in his own way,” Witzling said. “But my interpretation, and if you look at what he said, he’s basically telling me to fight him right there and then. So it’s nice that you can get under their skin as a fan.

“I said something to get under his skin, nothing derogatory. I told him exactly what he told us years ago, and that led to his downfall then and I wanted to remind him.”

Whatever the case, UCLA is having a blast making the most of the comments Orgeron made. That will probably just frustrate the LSU coach even more in light of the team’s loss.