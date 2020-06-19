UCLA football players demand health protections over distrust of Chip Kelly’s program

A document backed by UCLA football players paints a rather disturbing picture of the school’s football program, and the distrust players have toward it.

The document, according to J. Brady McCollough of the Los Angeles Times, states that players do not trust the football program to act in their best interest during the current public health crisis. The letter says the program has “perpetually failed us” and cites “neglected and mismanaged injury cases,” though no examples are provided.

The players are asking UCLA to provide a “third-party health official” to be on hand at all program activities to ensure that COVID-19 prevention guidelines are being followed by the coaching staff. They also request that they are provided anonymous whistleblower protections so players and staff can report violations without fear of reprisals, as well as assurances that players will not lose scholarships or be punished in other ways if they decline to return to campus over health fears.

If these protections are not granted, the players state they will not participate in booster and recruiting events or other football-related promotional activities. That tactic is borrowed from a similar ultimatum sent by Texas football players protesting racism on campus.

“The decision to return to training amidst a global pandemic has put us, the student-athletes, on the frontlines of a battle that we as a nation have not yet been able to win,” the document said. “We feel that as some of the first members of the community to attempt a return to normalcy, we must have assurances that allow us to make informed decisions and be protected regardless of our decision.”

McCollough notes that UCLA players were given less than a week’s notice regarding the start of voluntary workouts. Players also felt aggrieved that one football player was selected to represent the team on a committee that has provided school administrators with feedback on returning to training, and that the rest of the team was not consulted on who that player would be.

An anonymous UCLA player also told the Times that the significant difference in ages and life experiences had further fostered a separation between players and coaches.

“We have people that grew up in a different community in America during a different time in America,” the player said. “There’s no common ground, no meeting ground to where these two people can sit down and attempt to understand each other.”

This is not a good look for Chip Kelly and his program. Kelly is just 7-17 with the Bruins, but allegations that the program has mismanaged player injuries are serious and will definitely be damaging to the school. We already know some fans are fed up with Kelly, but it certainly sounds like he’s lost the trust and faith of many of his players as well for far more serious reasons than losing too many football games.