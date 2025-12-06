UConn may have its replacement for Jim Mora at head coach

The University of Connecticut is closing in on Toledo Rockets head coach Jason Candle as the successor to Jim Mora, who bolted for Colorado State in November after engineering a stunning turnaround for the Huskies.

College football insider Kyle Rowland reports negotiations with the 46-year-old Candle are progressing swiftly, with an answer anticipated soon — potentially as early as Saturday morning.

Sources: Talks between Toledo head coach Jason Candle and UConn are progressing. Expect an answer from Candle quickly, perhaps as soon as tonight. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) December 6, 2025

Mora inherited a dismal 4-32 skid from 2019-2021 but delivered a 27-23 mark, including back-to-back 9-win seasons and bowl berths that reignited fan hope for the program. His exit, however, triggered a transfer portal scramble, with key players like cornerback Cam Chadwick entering the transfer portal.

Enter Candle, a Mid-American Conference powerhouse with an 81-44 record since 2015, no losing seasons, and MAC titles in 2017 and 2022.

A Toledo native and offensive savant, Candle has earned two Coach of the Year honors and excelled in NIL-era recruiting, landing top MAC classes while retaining talent. His Northeast ties — honed as a Pennsylvania prep standout before moving to Ohio and joining Mount Union — position him to tap regional pipelines, bolstering UConn’s quest for national relevance.

Interim coach Gordon Sammis guides the Huskies through their bowl prep amid the flux, but Candle’s hire could stem the exodus and sustain Mora’s winning blueprint.

Athletic director Dave Benedict’s national search zeroed in on Candle after other targets like Penn State’s Terry Smith opted to stay put. If finalized, this move signals UConn’s ambition to climb beyond Group of Five status.