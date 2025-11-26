Report: Jim Mora leaving UConn for new job

Jim Mora is leaving UConn for a new job.

Mora is set to become the new head coach at Colorado State, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Thamel says a deal between the sides is coming together.

Mora will be leaving UConn after revitalizing the Huskies’ football program upon taking them over for the 2022 season. UConn had gone 4-32 in the three seasons prior to his arrival, and have gone 27-23 under him. They are 9-3 this season and went 9-4 last season under Mora, showing just how much of a turnaround they have made.

Colorado State fired Jay Norvell as their head coach this season and is preparing for a move to the newly configured Pac-12 for 2026.

Mora has plenty of coaching experience. The son of former Colts and Saints coach Jim E. Mora, Jim L. Mora served as a head coach in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons. His teams went 31-33 in his four seasons. He went 46-30 in six seasons at UCLA from 2012-2017, including consecutive 10-win seasons.

UConn fans were probably expecting Mora to be poached ahead of the 2026 season, but Colorado State winning the sweepstakes is a surprise.