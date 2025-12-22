USC is ending one of its most iconic rivalry games

The USC Trojans are reportedly responsible for putting an end to one of their most enduring rivalry games.

USC’s annual game against Notre Dame, which has been played nearly uninterrupted since 1926, will not be played for at least the next two years. The two schools failed to come to an agreement to continue the series, primarily over disagreements over when the game would be played.

USC was wary of continuing to play the game on its traditional post-Thanksgiving date, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. The Trojans were concerned that a late-season loss like that could hurt their chances of being selected for the College Football Playoff if they were in contention for a spot.

The two sides are in talks to renew the rivalry as soon as 2030, but there will be a multi-year hiatus. Notre Dame has already agreed to a home-and-home series against BYU to replace the USC game on their schedule.

The game had taken place annually for 78 years, with the exception of the COVID-abbreviated 2020 season. The two teams have played 96 times overall, with Notre Dame holding a 51-37-5 overall lead in the series.

Given Notre Dame’s occasional issues making the College Football Playoff, they would certainly have preferred to keep the game on their schedule. Fighting Irish fans will probably mock the Trojans’ reservations over the scheduling considering they have never even made a CFP since its inception.