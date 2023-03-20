Utah president responds to possible Big 12 move

Utah has been consistently linked to a move to the Big 12, but the university’s president once again cast doubt on that possibility Monday.

In an appearance on ESPN 700, Utah president Taylor Randall said the school remains in “solidarity” with the Pac-12. While he had praise for the Big 12, he was clear in suggesting that he saw Utah’s future as part of the Pac-12.

University of Utah President Taylor Randall tells ESPN 700 that they're in "solidarity" with the Pac-12. He said the Big 12 has put together a good conference, but he emphasized the "solidarity" with the Pac-12. — Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) March 20, 2023

This is not quite as strong a denial as the one given by the school’s athletic director, but it is a denial all the same.

The ultimate outcome may depend on the Pac-12’s ongoing negotiations regarding a new media deal. Mediocre terms could give schools like Utah no choice but to see what the Pac-12 has to offer, which gives universities some incentive to keep their options open and see where things ultimately land.