Video: Coach Colby Carthel celebrates with shirt off after Stephen F. Austin win

Colby Carthel did his best J.R. Smith impression after his Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks beat Abilene Christian on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks beat the Wildcats 35-32 in overtime to improve to 3-3 on the season. Stephen F. Austin head coach Colby Carthel was so fired up after the win that he took his shirt off to celebrate with his team.

"There goes the shirt!" Coach Carthel was FIRED UP @SFA_Football pic.twitter.com/fUfqvtioAf — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 24, 2020

That was intense. It should probably come as no surprise to learn that Carthel played middle linebacker when he was in college. He still has the same energy he used in his playing days.

Carthel was a successful coach at Texas A&M-Commerce before going to Stephen F. Austin last year.