 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, May 31, 2021

Video: Florida State hosts recruits minutes after dead period ends

May 31, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mike Norvell

Florida State wasted no time with its recruiting the moment they had a chance.

The Seminoles football team opened its doors at midnight on June 1 to recruits. They invited their recruits to the Moore Athletic Center for the first permitted face-to-face contact with recruits since March 2020.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell and his staffers greeted the recruits who showed up to their “Midnight Madness” event:

Much like a typical college basketball “Midnight Madness” event, this one included the coach riding around on a special car.

Norvell went 3-6 last season, which was his first as FSU’s head coach. He and FSU are hoping that this kind of energy on the recruiting trail will translate to a better record.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus