Video: Florida State hosts recruits minutes after dead period ends

Florida State wasted no time with its recruiting the moment they had a chance.

The Seminoles football team opened its doors at midnight on June 1 to recruits. They invited their recruits to the Moore Athletic Center for the first permitted face-to-face contact with recruits since March 2020.

HERE WE ARE. #FSU opens the doors to the Moore Athletic Center to recruits for the first time since March of 2020. Mike Norvell and Kenny Dillingham bringing the juice pic.twitter.com/IbFUS0u4BH — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) June 1, 2021

As of roughly ten minutes ago, the COVID-induced NCAA dead period ended, marking the first time in 15 months that coaches and recruits could have on-campus, face-to-face contact. https://t.co/PuuvsYEYAR — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 1, 2021

FSU head coach Mike Norvell and his staffers greeted the recruits who showed up to their “Midnight Madness” event:

Marshall OL transfer Cain Madden just arrived for his official visit to #FSU. Greeted by Mike Norvell and Alex Atkins. pic.twitter.com/zZraDrbrbI — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) June 1, 2021

Much like a typical college basketball “Midnight Madness” event, this one included the coach riding around on a special car.

Mike Norvell rolls into Doak Campbell Stadium on the #FSU themed whip pic.twitter.com/gBOMZOQwQH — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) June 1, 2021

Norvell went 3-6 last season, which was his first as FSU’s head coach. He and FSU are hoping that this kind of energy on the recruiting trail will translate to a better record.