Video: Georgia bailed out by false start penalty on sloppy snap, fumble

Georgia was bailed out by a penalty on a poor play in the third quarter of their SEC Championship Game against Alabama on Saturday.

Georgia was trailing Alabama 31-17 in the third quarter and had a 2nd-and-5 from the Tide 38. The snap from center hit off Stetson Bennett’s face mask and was recovered by Alabama.

Oh boy 😬😅 pic.twitter.com/us2N5wJ15k — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 4, 2021

The Bulldogs looked all out of sorts on the play, and it showed. The fumble didn’t even count because Georgia was called for a false start for not being set for a full second before the snap.

Quite fittingly, Georgia ended the possession with an interception.

The vaunted Georgia defense, which hadn’t allowed more than 17 points in a game this season, allowed 24 points in the first half alone.