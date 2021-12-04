 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 4, 2021

Video: Georgia bailed out by false start penalty on sloppy snap, fumble

December 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Stetson Bennett fumbles

Georgia was bailed out by a penalty on a poor play in the third quarter of their SEC Championship Game against Alabama on Saturday.

Georgia was trailing Alabama 31-17 in the third quarter and had a 2nd-and-5 from the Tide 38. The snap from center hit off Stetson Bennett’s face mask and was recovered by Alabama.

The Bulldogs looked all out of sorts on the play, and it showed. The fumble didn’t even count because Georgia was called for a false start for not being set for a full second before the snap.

Quite fittingly, Georgia ended the possession with an interception.

The vaunted Georgia defense, which hadn’t allowed more than 17 points in a game this season, allowed 24 points in the first half alone.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus